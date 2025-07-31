Cinéma Il était Une Fois Michel Legrand Cinéma Labor Dieulefit 31 juillet 2025 21:00

Drôme

Cinéma Il était Une Fois Michel Legrand  Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve Dieulefit Drôme

Tarif : – –

Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 21:00:00
2025-07-31

Documentaire
Durée 1h 40 mn
de et par David Hertzog Dessites
avec Michel Legrand
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 41 57  cinelabor@gmail.com

English :

Documentary
Running time 1h 40 mn
by and about David Hertzog Dessites
with Michel Legrand

German :

Dokumentarfilm
Dauer 1h 40 min
von und mit David Hertzog Dessites
mit Michel Legrand

Italiano :

Documentario
Durata 1 ora e 40 minuti
di e su David Hertzog Dessites
con Michel Legrand

Espanol :

Documental
Duración 1 hora 40 minutos
por y sobre David Hertzog Dessites
con Michel Legrand

L’événement Cinéma Il était Une Fois Michel Legrand Dieulefit a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office de Tourisme Pays de Dieulefit-Bourdeaux