Début : Jeudi 2025-07-31 21:00:00
Documentaire
Durée 1h 40 mn
de et par David Hertzog Dessites
avec Michel Legrand
Cinéma Labor 55 rue Justin Jouve
Dieulefit 26220 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 46 41 57 cinelabor@gmail.com
English :
Documentary
Running time 1h 40 mn
by and about David Hertzog Dessites
with Michel Legrand
German :
Dokumentarfilm
Dauer 1h 40 min
von und mit David Hertzog Dessites
mit Michel Legrand
Italiano :
Documentario
Durata 1 ora e 40 minuti
di e su David Hertzog Dessites
con Michel Legrand
Espanol :
Documental
Duración 1 hora 40 minutos
por y sobre David Hertzog Dessites
con Michel Legrand
