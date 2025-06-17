Cinéma « La Cache » – Pranzac 17 juin 2025 20:30
Charente
Cinéma « La Cache » Salle des Fêtes Pranzac Charente
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2025-06-17 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-17
Date(s) :
2025-06-17
Projection du film « La cache » avec Michel Blanc.
.
Salle des Fêtes
Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 29 75
English :
Screening of the film « La cache » with Michel Blanc.
German :
Vorführung des Films « La cache » (Das Versteck) mit Michel Blanc.
Italiano :
Proiezione del film « La cache » con Michel Blanc.
Espanol :
Proyección de la película « La cache » con Michel Blanc.
L’événement Cinéma « La Cache » Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-30 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord