Cinéma « La Cache » – Pranzac 17 juin 2025 20:30

Charente

Cinéma « La Cache »  Salle des Fêtes Pranzac Charente

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Date :
Début : Mardi 2025-06-17 20:30:00
fin : 2025-06-17

Date(s) :
2025-06-17

Projection du film « La cache » avec Michel Blanc.
Salle des Fêtes
Pranzac 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 25 29 75 

English :

Screening of the film « La cache » with Michel Blanc.

German :

Vorführung des Films « La cache » (Das Versteck) mit Michel Blanc.

Italiano :

Proiezione del film « La cache » con Michel Blanc.

Espanol :

Proyección de la película « La cache » con Michel Blanc.

L’événement Cinéma « La Cache » Pranzac a été mis à jour le 2025-05-30 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord