Cinéma La Nef Le Roi des rois Cinéma La nef Montélimar

Cinéma La Nef Le Roi des rois

Cinéma La nef 17 Bd Aristide Briand Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 6 – 6 – 6 EUR

Début : 2025-11-05 14:30:00

fin : 2025-11-05 17:00:00

2025-11-05

Sortie nationale du film d’animation, inspiré par Charles Dickens LE ROI DES ROIS . Après la projection, une table ronde permettra aux enfants et parents d’échanger librement et de poser toutes leurs questions aux intervenants.

Cinéma La nef 17 Bd Aristide Briand Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 82 52 00 16 pascalmaurin@hotmail.com

English :

National release of the Charles Dickens-inspired animated film « LE ROI DES ROIS ». After the screening, a round-table discussion will enable children and parents to exchange views freely and ask the speakers any questions they may have.

German :

Nationaler Kinostart des von Charles Dickens inspirierten Animationsfilms « DER KÖNIG DER KÖNIGE ». Nach der Vorführung können sich Kinder und Eltern bei einem runden Tisch austauschen und den Rednern Fragen stellen.

Italiano :

Uscita nazionale del film d’animazione ispirato a Charles Dickens, « IL RE DEI RE ». Dopo la proiezione, una tavola rotonda darà a bambini e genitori la possibilità di parlare liberamente e di porre domande ai relatori.

Espanol :

Estreno nacional de la película de animación inspirada en Charles Dickens, « EL REY DE REYES ». Tras la proyección, una mesa redonda ofrecerá a niños y padres la oportunidad de hablar libremente y plantear a los ponentes las preguntas que deseen.

