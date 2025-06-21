Cinéma Laruns Lilo & Stitch Laruns 21 juin 2025 17:30
Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Cinéma Laruns Lilo & Stitch Rue de la Gare Laruns Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Début : 2025-06-21 17:30:00
1h 48min | Aventure, Comédie, Famille, Science Fiction
De Dean Fleischer Camp | Par Chris K.T. Bright, Mike Van Waes
Avec Emmanuel Garijo, Chris Sanders, Maia Kealoha
L’histoire touchante et drôle d’une petite fille hawaïenne solitaire et d’un extra-terrestre fugitif qui l’aide à renouer le lien avec sa famille. .
Rue de la Gare
Laruns 64440 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine cinema.laruns@gmail.com
