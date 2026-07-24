CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS Trouillas
vendredi 7 août 2026 · Trouillas
Informations pratiques
Trouillas
CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS
rue des Platanes Trouillas Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07
Date(s) :
2026-08-07
CINÉ SOUS LES ÉTOILES
Rendez vous le 7 août dans la cour du centre de loisirs à 21h30 pour la seconde séance de l’été le chant des forêts….
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rue des Platanes Trouillas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 17
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
CIN%C9 UNDER THE %C9STARS
Join us on August 7 in the courtyard of the recreation center at 9:30 p.m. for the second summer screening: *The Song of the Forests*….
L’événement CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS Trouillas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR