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AGENDA · Trouillas

CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS Trouillas

vendredi 7 août 2026 · Trouillas

CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS Trouillas

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 7 août 2026
Fin
vendredi 7 août 2026
Heure de début
21:30:00
Adresse
rue des Platanes
Ville
66300 Trouillas
Département
Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif
5 5 5 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Trouillas

CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS

rue des Platanes Trouillas Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-07 21:30:00
fin : 2026-08-07

Date(s) :
2026-08-07

CINÉ SOUS LES ÉTOILES
Rendez vous le 7 août dans la cour du centre de loisirs à 21h30 pour la seconde séance de l’été le chant des forêts….
  .

rue des Platanes Trouillas 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 53 06 17 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

CIN%C9 UNDER THE %C9STARS
Join us on August 7 in the courtyard of the recreation center at 9:30 p.m. for the second summer screening: *The Song of the Forests*….

L’événement CINÉMA LE CHANT DES FORÊTS Trouillas a été mis à jour le 2026-07-24 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR