Cinéma | Le Roi Soleil Centre Culturel Langeac
Cinéma | Le Roi Soleil Centre Culturel Langeac jeudi 9 octobre 2025.
Cinéma | Le Roi Soleil
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-09 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-09
Date(s) :
2025-10-09
1h 47min | Drame, Thriller | De Vincent Maël Cardona | Par Olivier Demangel, Vincent Maël Cardona | Avec Pio Marmaï, Lucie Zhang, Sofiane Zermani
.
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecinemalangeadois@gmail.com
English :
1h 47min | Drama, Thriller | By Vincent Maël Cardona | By Olivier Demangel, Vincent Maël Cardona | With Pio Marmaï, Lucie Zhang, Sofiane Zermani
German :
1h 47min | Drama, Thriller | Von Vincent Maël Cardona | Von Olivier Demangel, Vincent Maël Cardona | Mit Pio Marmaï, Lucie Zhang, Sofiane Zermani
Italiano :
1h 47min | Drammatico, Thriller | Di Vincent Maël Cardona | Di Olivier Demangel, Vincent Maël Cardona | Con Pio Marmaï, Lucie Zhang, Sofiane Zermani
Espanol :
1h 47min | Drama, Thriller | Por Vincent Maël Cardona | Por Olivier Demangel, Vincent Maël Cardona | Con Pio Marmaï, Lucie Zhang, Sofiane Zermani
L’événement Cinéma | Le Roi Soleil Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-03 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier