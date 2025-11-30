Cinéma Le Vivant qui se défend Espace Animation Les Houches
Cinéma Le Vivant qui se défend Espace Animation Les Houches dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
Cinéma Le Vivant qui se défend
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches Haute-Savoie
Tarif : 4.5 – 4.5 – 4.5 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-30 18:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30
Date(s) :
2025-11-30
Le Vivant qui se défend de Vincent Verzat Durée 1h30 min Documentaire
.
Espace Animation 27 pl de la Mairie Les Houches 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 55 50 62 info@cinegrandsoir.fr
English :
Le Vivant qui se défend by Vincent Verzat ? Running time: 1h30 min ? Documentary
German :
Das Lebendige, das sich wehrt von Vincent Verzat ? Dauer 1h30 min ? Dokumentarfilm
Italiano :
Le Vivant qui se défend di Vincent Verzat? Durata: 1h30 min ? Documentario
Espanol :
Le Vivant qui se défend de Vincent Verzat ? Duración: 1h30 min ? Documental
L’événement Cinéma Le Vivant qui se défend Les Houches a été mis à jour le 2025-10-27 par Office de Tourisme de la Vallée de Chamonix-Mont-Blanc