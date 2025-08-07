Cinéma Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas Saint-Affrique
Cinéma Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas
1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Début : Dimanche 2025-08-07
fin : 2025-08-17
2025-08-07 2025-08-08 2025-08-09 2025-08-10 2025-08-11 2025-08-12 2025-08-14 2025-08-15 2025-08-16 2025-08-17 2025-08-19
Avec pour toile de fond un monde rétro-futuriste inspiré des années 1960, “ Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas ” de Marvel Studios présente la première Famille Marvel …
Tout public
Avec pour toile de fond un monde rétro-futuriste inspiré des années 1960, “ Les 4 Fantastiques Premiers pas ” de Marvel Studios présente la première Famille Marvel Reed Richards/M. Fantastique, Sue Storm/La Femme Invisible, Johnny Storm/La Torche Humaine et Ben Grimm/La Chose alors qu’ils affrontent leur plus grand défi.
23 juillet 2025 en salle | 1h 55min | Action, Fantastique
De Matt Shakman|
Par Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan
Avec Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn
Titre original The Fantastic Four: First Steps .
1 Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10 essa12@orange.fr
