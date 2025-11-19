Cinéma LES BRAISES Saint-Affrique

Cinéma LES BRAISES

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Début : Samedi 2025-11-19

fin : 2025-11-22

2025-11-19 2025-11-21 2025-11-22 2025-11-23 2025-11-24 2025-11-25

Karine et Jimmy forment un couple uni, toujours très amoureux après vingt ans de vie commune et deux enfants. Elle travaille dans une usine ; lui, chauffeur routier, s’acharne à faire grandir sa petite entreprise.

Quand surgit le mouvement des Gilets Jaunes, Karine est emportée par la force du collectif, la colère, l’espoir d’un changement. Mais à mesure que son engagement grandit, l’équilibre du couple vacille.

De Thomas Kruithof

| Par Thomas Kruithof, Jean-Baptiste Delafon

Avec Virginie Efira, Arieh Worthalter, Mama Prassinos .

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10

English :

Karine and Jimmy are a close couple, still very much in love after twenty years together and two children. She works in a factory; he, a truck driver, works hard to grow his small business.

German :

Karin und Jimmy sind ein Paar, das nach zwanzig Jahren und zwei Kindern immer noch sehr verliebt ist. Sie arbeitet in einer Fabrik, er ist Fernfahrer und bemüht sich, sein kleines Unternehmen zu vergrößern.

Italiano :

Karine e Jimmy sono una coppia affiatata, ancora molto innamorata dopo vent’anni insieme e due figli. Lei lavora in una fabbrica, lui, camionista, lavora sodo per far crescere la sua piccola impresa.

Espanol :

Karine y Jimmy son una pareja unida, todavía muy enamorada después de veinte años juntos y dos hijos. Ella trabaja en una fábrica; él, camionero, se esfuerza por hacer crecer su pequeña empresa.

