Cinéma Les Templiers A feu doux Place du Temple Montélimar

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-03
fin : 2025-09-09

Date(s) :
2025-09-03

1h30 vost
Mostra de Venise 2024
Réalisé par Sarah Friedland
Avec Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith
États-Unis / drame
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77  cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

1:30 ? vost
Venice Mostra 2024
Directed by Sarah Friedland
Starring Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith
United States / drama

German :

1.30 ? vost
Mostra von Venedig 2024
Regie: Sarah Friedland
Mit Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith
Vereinigte Staaten / Drama

Italiano :

1h30 ? vost
Mostra di Venezia 2024
Diretto da Sarah Friedland
Con Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith
Stati Uniti / drammatico

Espanol :

1h30 ? vost
Mostra de Venecia 2024
Dirigida por Sarah Friedland
Con Kathleen Chalfant, Carolyn Michelle Smith
Estados Unidos / drama

