Cinéma Les Templiers Invention Place du Temple Montélimar
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-11-04
2025-10-29
Invention
1h12 vost
Réalisé par Courtney Stephens
Avec Callie Hernandez, Sahm Mcglynn, Tony Torn
États-Unis drame
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Invention
1h12 ? vost
Directed by Courtney Stephens
With Callie Hernandez, Sahm Mcglynn, Tony Torn
United States drama
German :
Erfindung
1h12 ? vost
Regie: Courtney Stephens
Mit Callie Hernandez, Sahm Mcglynn, Tony Torn
Vereinigte Staaten Drama
Italiano :
L’invenzione
1h12 ? vost
Diretto da Courtney Stephens
Con Callie Hernandez, Sahm Mcglynn, Tony Torn
Stati Uniti drammatico
Espanol :
Invención
1h12 ? vost
Dirigida por Courtney Stephens
Con Callie Hernandez, Sahm Mcglynn, Tony Torn
Estados Unidos drama
