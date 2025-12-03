Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Place du Temple Montélimar
Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Place du Temple Montélimar mercredi 3 décembre 2025.
Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Tarif réduit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-03
fin : 2025-12-09
Date(s) :
2025-12-03
Réalisé par Kaouther Ben Hania
Avec Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisie drame
1h29 vost
Lion d’argent Mostra de Venise 2025
.
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Starring Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisia drama
1h29 ? vost
Silver Lion ? Venice Film Festival 2025
German :
Regie: Kaouther Ben Hania
Mit Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunesien Drama
1h29 ? vost
Silberner Löwe ? Mostra von Venedig 2025
Italiano :
Diretto da Kaouther Ben Hania
Interpreti: Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisia drammatico
1h29 ? vost
Leone d’argento ? Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2025
Espanol :
Dirigida por Kaouther Ben Hania
Intérpretes: Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Túnez drama
1h29 ? vost
León de Plata ? Festival de Venecia 2025
L’événement Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération