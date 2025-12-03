Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Place du Temple Montélimar

Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Place du Temple Montélimar mercredi 3 décembre 2025.

Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar Drôme

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : 
Début : 2025-12-03
fin : 2025-12-09
Début : 2025-12-03
fin : 2025-12-09

Date(s) :
2025-12-03

Réalisé par Kaouther Ben Hania
Avec Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisie drame
1h29 vost

Lion d’argent Mostra de Venise 2025
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77  cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania
Starring Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisia drama
1h29 ? vost

Silver Lion ? Venice Film Festival 2025

German :

Regie: Kaouther Ben Hania
Mit Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunesien Drama
1h29 ? vost

Silberner Löwe ? Mostra von Venedig 2025

Italiano :

Diretto da Kaouther Ben Hania
Interpreti: Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Tunisia drammatico
1h29 ? vost

Leone d’argento ? Mostra del Cinema di Venezia 2025

Espanol :

Dirigida por Kaouther Ben Hania
Intérpretes: Amer Hlehel, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees
Túnez drama
1h29 ? vost

León de Plata ? Festival de Venecia 2025

L’événement Cinéma Les Templiers La Voix de Hind Rajab Montélimar a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par Montélimar Tourisme Agglomération