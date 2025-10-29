Cinéma Les Templiers Put your soul on your hand and walk Place du Temple Montélimar
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Début : 2025-10-29
fin : 2025-11-04
2025-10-29
Put your soul on your hand and walk
1h50 vost
ACID Cannes 2025
Réalisé par Sepideh Farsi
France, Palestine documentaire
Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Put your soul on your hand and walk
1h50 ? vost
ACID Cannes 2025
Directed by Sepideh Farsi
France, Palestine documentary
German :
Put your soul on your hand and walk
1h50 ? vost
ACID Cannes 2025
Regie: Sepideh Farsi
Frankreich, Palästina Dokumentarfilm
Italiano :
Metti la tua anima sulla mano e cammina
1h50 ? vost
ACIDO Cannes 2025
Diretto da Sepideh Farsi
Francia, Palestina documentario
Espanol :
Pon tu alma en tu mano y camina
1h50 ? vost
ACID Cannes 2025
Dirigida por Sepideh Farsi
Francia, Palestina documental
