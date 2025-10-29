Cinéma Les Templiers Put your soul on your hand and walk Place du Temple Montélimar

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Début : 2025-10-29

fin : 2025-11-04

2025-10-29

Put your soul on your hand and walk

1h50 vost

ACID Cannes 2025

Réalisé par Sepideh Farsi

France, Palestine documentaire

Place du Temple Cinéma Les Templiers Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 01 73 77 cinemalestempliers@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Put your soul on your hand and walk

1h50 ? vost

ACID Cannes 2025

Directed by Sepideh Farsi

France, Palestine documentary

German :

Put your soul on your hand and walk

1h50 ? vost

ACID Cannes 2025

Regie: Sepideh Farsi

Frankreich, Palästina Dokumentarfilm

Italiano :

Metti la tua anima sulla mano e cammina

1h50 ? vost

ACIDO Cannes 2025

Diretto da Sepideh Farsi

Francia, Palestina documentario

Espanol :

Pon tu alma en tu mano y camina

1h50 ? vost

ACID Cannes 2025

Dirigida por Sepideh Farsi

Francia, Palestina documental

