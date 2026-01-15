CINEMA Maraussan

CINEMA

Quand le pape décède de façon inattendue et mystérieuse, le cardinal Lawrence se retrouve en charge d’organiser la sélection de son successeur. Alors que les machinations politiques au sein du Vatican s’intensifient, il se rend compte que le défunt leur avait caché un secret qu’il doit découvrir avant qu’un nouveau Pape ne soit choisi. Ce qui va se passer derrière ces murs changera la face du mond

When the Pope dies unexpectedly and mysteriously, Cardinal Lawrence finds himself in charge of organizing the selection of his successor. As the political machinations within the Vatican intensify, he realizes that the deceased had hidden a secret from them that he must uncover before a new Pope can be chosen. What happens behind these walls will change the face of the world

