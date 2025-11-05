Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE Saint-Affrique

Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05

fin : 2025-11-05

Date(s) :

2025-11-05 2025-11-07 2025-11-08

Le jeune Garraty va concourir pour La Longue Marche , une compétition qui compte cent participants. Cet événement sera retransmis à la télévision, suivi par des milliers de personnes.

Mais ce n’est pas une marche comme les autres, plutôt un jeu sans foi ni loi…

De Francis Lawrence

| Par J.T. Mollner

Avec Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing

Titre original The Long Walk

Interdit 16 ans .

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10

English :

Young Garraty will be competing in La Longue Marche , a competition involving one hundred participants. The event will be televised and watched by thousands of people.

German :

Der junge Garraty wird bei Der lange Marsch antreten, einem Wettbewerb mit hundert Teilnehmern. Dieses Ereignis wird im Fernsehen übertragen und von Tausenden von Menschen verfolgt.

Italiano :

Il giovane Garraty parteciperà a La Longue Marche , una competizione che coinvolge cento partecipanti. L’evento sarà trasmesso in televisione e seguito da migliaia di persone.

Espanol :

El joven Garraty competirá en La Longue Marche , una competición con cien participantes. El evento será televisado y seguido por miles de personas.

