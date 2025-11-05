Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE Saint-Affrique
Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE Saint-Affrique mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2025-11-05
fin : 2025-11-05
Date(s) :
2025-11-05 2025-11-07 2025-11-08
Le jeune Garraty va concourir pour La Longue Marche , une compétition qui compte cent participants. Cet événement sera retransmis à la télévision, suivi par des milliers de personnes.
Mais ce n’est pas une marche comme les autres, plutôt un jeu sans foi ni loi…
De Francis Lawrence
| Par J.T. Mollner
Avec Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing
Titre original The Long Walk
Interdit 16 ans .
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10
English :
Young Garraty will be competing in La Longue Marche , a competition involving one hundred participants. The event will be televised and watched by thousands of people.
German :
Der junge Garraty wird bei Der lange Marsch antreten, einem Wettbewerb mit hundert Teilnehmern. Dieses Ereignis wird im Fernsehen übertragen und von Tausenden von Menschen verfolgt.
Italiano :
Il giovane Garraty parteciperà a La Longue Marche , una competizione che coinvolge cento partecipanti. L’evento sarà trasmesso in televisione e seguito da migliaia di persone.
Espanol :
El joven Garraty competirá en La Longue Marche , una competición con cien participantes. El evento será televisado y seguido por miles de personas.
L’événement Cinéma MARCHE OU CRÈVE Saint-Affrique a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)