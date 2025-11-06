Cinéma NOUVELLE VAGUE Saint-Affrique
jeudi 6 novembre 2025.
Cinéma NOUVELLE VAGUE
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2025-11-06
fin : 2025-11-09
Date(s) :
2025-11-06 2025-11-08 2025-11-09 2025-11-10
Ceci est l’histoire de Godard tournant À bout de souffle , racontée dans le style et l’esprit de Godard tournant À bout de souffle .
De Richard Linklater
| Par Vince Palmo, Holly Gent Palmo
Avec Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, Aubry Dullin .
Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique 12400 Aveyron Occitanie +33 5 65 99 02 10
English :
This is the story of Godard shooting Breathless , told in the style and spirit of Godard shooting Breathless .
German :
Dies ist die Geschichte von Godard, der Außer Atem dreht, erzählt im Stil und mit dem Geist von Godard, der Außer Atem dreht.
Italiano :
Questa è la storia di Godard che gira Senza fiato, raccontata nello stile e nello spirito di Godard che gira Senza fiato.
Espanol :
Esta es la historia de Godard filmando Sin aliento, contada con el estilo y el espíritu de Godard filmando Sin aliento.
