Cinéma NOUVELLE VAGUE Saint-Affrique

Cinéma NOUVELLE VAGUE

Boulevard Carnot Saint-Affrique Aveyron

Début : Dimanche 2025-11-06

fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-06 2025-11-08 2025-11-09 2025-11-10

Ceci est l’histoire de Godard tournant À bout de souffle , racontée dans le style et l’esprit de Godard tournant À bout de souffle .

De Richard Linklater

| Par Vince Palmo, Holly Gent Palmo

Avec Guillaume Marbeck, Zoey Deutch, Aubry Dullin .

English :

This is the story of Godard shooting Breathless , told in the style and spirit of Godard shooting Breathless .

German :

Dies ist die Geschichte von Godard, der Außer Atem dreht, erzählt im Stil und mit dem Geist von Godard, der Außer Atem dreht.

Italiano :

Questa è la storia di Godard che gira Senza fiato, raccontata nello stile e nello spirito di Godard che gira Senza fiato.

Espanol :

Esta es la historia de Godard filmando Sin aliento, contada con el estilo y el espíritu de Godard filmando Sin aliento.

