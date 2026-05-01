Cinéma Opération Maxi Ciné Cinéma le Royal Saint-Max

Saint-Max

Cinéma Opération Maxi Ciné

Cinéma le Royal 18 rue Saint-Livier Saint-Max Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

3

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-05-29 13:30:00

fin : 2026-05-31 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-29

Le cinéma Le Royal, en partenariat avec la Ville de Saint-Max, organise l’opération Maxi Ciné .

Pendant trois jours, toutes les séances seront proposées à un tarif exceptionnel. Plus de 20 séances et des films pour tous les publics seront au programme dans une ambiance conviviale.

Une occasion idéale pour profiter du grand écran à petit prix.Tout public

3 .

Cinéma le Royal 18 rue Saint-Livier Saint-Max 54130 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 33 23 25

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Royal cinema, in partnership with the town of Saint-Max, is organizing the Maxi Ciné operation.

For three days, all screenings will be offered at an exceptional rate. More than 20 screenings and films for all audiences will be on offer in a friendly atmosphere.

An ideal opportunity to enjoy the big screen at low prices.

L’événement Cinéma Opération Maxi Ciné Saint-Max a été mis à jour le 2026-05-20 par DESTINATION NANCY