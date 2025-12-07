Cinéma Projection WONKA Saint-Germain-de-Salles
Cinéma Projection WONKA Saint-Germain-de-Salles dimanche 7 décembre 2025.
Cinéma Projection WONKA
Salle d’expos Saint-Germain-de-Salles Allier
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-07 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-07
Date(s) :
2025-12-07
Venez découvrir l’univers magique de Willy Wonka !
.
Salle d’expos Saint-Germain-de-Salles 03140 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 56 81 52 mairie.sgs@wanadoo.fr
English :
Come and discover the magical world of Willy Wonka!
German :
Entdecke die magische Welt von Willy Wonka!
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire il magico mondo di Willy Wonka!
Espanol :
¡Ven a descubrir el mágico mundo de Willy Wonka!
L’événement Cinéma Projection WONKA Saint-Germain-de-Salles a été mis à jour le 2025-10-23 par Office de tourisme Val de Sioule