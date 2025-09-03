Cinéma | Rapaces Centre Culturel Langeac
Cinéma | Rapaces Centre Culturel Langeac mercredi 3 septembre 2025.
Cinéma | Rapaces
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-03 20:30:00
fin : 2025-09-03
Date(s) :
2025-09-03
1h 44min | Thriller | De Peter Dourountzis | Par Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Avec Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.
.
Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecinemalangeadois@gmail.com
English :
1h 44min | Thriller | By Peter Dourountzis | By Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | With Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.
German :
1h 44min | Thriller | Von Peter Dourountzis | Von Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Mit Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.
Italiano :
1h 44min | Thriller | Di Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Con Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.
Espanol :
1h 44min | Thriller | Por Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Con Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.
L’événement Cinéma | Rapaces Langeac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-25 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier