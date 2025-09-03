Cinéma | Rapaces Centre Culturel Langeac

Cinéma | Rapaces Centre Culturel Langeac mercredi 3 septembre 2025.

Cinéma | Rapaces

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-03 20:30:00

fin : 2025-09-03

Date(s) :

2025-09-03

1h 44min | Thriller | De Peter Dourountzis | Par Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Avec Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.

Centre Culturel 1473 Rue Léo Lagrange Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes lecinemalangeadois@gmail.com

English :

1h 44min | Thriller | By Peter Dourountzis | By Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | With Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.

German :

1h 44min | Thriller | Von Peter Dourountzis | Von Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Mit Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.

Italiano :

1h 44min | Thriller | Di Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Con Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.

Espanol :

1h 44min | Thriller | Por Peter Dourountzis, Christophe Cantoni | Con Sami Bouajila, Mallory Wanecque, Jean-Pierre Darroussin.

