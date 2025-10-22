Cinéma Rembrandt Place Gambetta Roquefort

Cinéma Rembrandt

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort Landes

Tarif : 22.5 – 22.5 – EUR

Début : 2025-10-22

fin : 2025-10-22

2025-10-22

Drame, Thriller

Claire et Yves, physiciens de formation, travaillent dans le nucléaire depuis toujours. Lors d’une visite à la National Gallery, Claire va être bouleversée par trois toiles de Rembrandt. Cette rencontre avec ces trois oeuvres magistrales va les changer à jamais. .

Place Gambetta Foyer Municipal Roquefort 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 56 11 18

English : Cinéma Rembrandt

The true story of two little boys, aged 5 and 7, who, abandoned by their mother in 1948, escape into the forest. They survive there for seven years, forging a bond that will unite them forever. Decades later, the two brothers leave everything behind to find each other.

German : Cinéma Rembrandt

Als Sohn von Flüchtlingen, klein, arm, mit verschleierter Stimme, wurde ihm nachgesagt, dass er nichts hatte, um erfolgreich zu sein. Durch harte Arbeit, Ausdauer und einen außergewöhnlichen Willen wurde Charles Aznavour zu einem Monument des Chansons und einem Symbol der französischen Kultur.

Italiano :

Dramma, thriller

Claire e Yves, fisici di formazione, hanno sempre lavorato nell’industria nucleare. Durante una visita alla National Gallery, Claire viene travolta da tre dipinti di Rembrandt. L’incontro con questi tre capolavori li cambierà per sempre.

Espanol : Cinéma Rembrandt

La historia real de dos niños de 5 y 7 años que fueron abandonados por su madre en 1948 y huyeron al bosque. Allí sobreviven siete años y forjan un vínculo que los unirá para siempre. Décadas después, los dos hermanos lo dejan todo para encontrarse.

