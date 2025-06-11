Cinéma – SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 11 juin 2025 15:00, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.

Hautes-Pyrénées

Cinéma SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE 4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Le tigre et les animaux de la forêt

Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimation, Famille I 40min

A partir de 3 4 ans !

Programme de 4 courts métrages

“Le bonheur des cochons »

« La chasse »

« Souris mon amie! »

« Le tigre »

Tarifs

Adulte 6€

– de 16 ans: 4€

SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE 4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers

Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 78 48 contact@maisondusavoir65.fr

English :

The tiger and the animals of the forest

Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimation, Family I 40min

From 3 4 years!

Program of 4 short films

the happiness of pigs

« The Hunt

« Smile my friend!

« The Tiger

Prices

Adults: 6?

? 16 years: 4?

German :

Der Tiger und die Tiere des Waldes

Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |Animation, Familie I 40min

Ab 3 4 Jahren!

Programm aus 4 Kurzfilmen

?Das Glück der Schweine »

« Die Jagd »

« Maus, mein Freund! »

« Der Tiger »

Preise

Erwachsene: 6?

? 16 Jahre: 4?

Italiano :

La tigre e gli animali della foresta

Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |Animazione, Famiglia I 40min

Da 3 a 4 anni!

Programma di 4 cortometraggi

la felicità dei maiali

« La caccia

« Sorridi amico mio!

« La tigre

Prezzi

Adulti: 6?

16 anni: 4?

Espanol :

El tigre y los animales del bosque

Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimación, Familia I 40min

De 3 a 4 años

Programa de 4 cortometrajes

la felicidad de los cerdos

« La caza

» ¡Sonríe amigo mío!

« El tigre

Precios

Adultos: 6?

? 16 años: 4?

