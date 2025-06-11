Cinéma – SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE Saint-Laurent-de-Neste, 11 juin 2025 15:00, Saint-Laurent-de-Neste.
Hautes-Pyrénées
Cinéma SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE 4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers Saint-Laurent-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-06-11 15:00:00
fin : 2025-06-11
2025-06-11
Le tigre et les animaux de la forêt
Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimation, Famille I 40min
A partir de 3 4 ans !
Programme de 4 courts métrages
“Le bonheur des cochons »
« La chasse »
« Souris mon amie! »
« Le tigre »
Tarifs
Adulte 6€
– de 16 ans: 4€
SAINT-LAURENT-DE-NESTE 4 bis avenue des Châtaigniers
Saint-Laurent-de-Neste 65150 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 78 48 contact@maisondusavoir65.fr
English :
The tiger and the animals of the forest
Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimation, Family I 40min
From 3 4 years!
Program of 4 short films
the happiness of pigs
« The Hunt
« Smile my friend!
« The Tiger
Prices
Adults: 6?
? 16 years: 4?
German :
Der Tiger und die Tiere des Waldes
Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |Animation, Familie I 40min
Ab 3 4 Jahren!
Programm aus 4 Kurzfilmen
?Das Glück der Schweine »
« Die Jagd »
« Maus, mein Freund! »
« Der Tiger »
Preise
Erwachsene: 6?
? 16 Jahre: 4?
Italiano :
La tigre e gli animali della foresta
Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |Animazione, Famiglia I 40min
Da 3 a 4 anni!
Programma di 4 cortometraggi
la felicità dei maiali
« La caccia
« Sorridi amico mio!
« La tigre
Prezzi
Adulti: 6?
16 anni: 4?
Espanol :
El tigre y los animales del bosque
Dace Riduze & Janis Cimermanis |IAnimación, Familia I 40min
De 3 a 4 años
Programa de 4 cortometrajes
la felicidad de los cerdos
« La caza
» ¡Sonríe amigo mío!
« El tigre
Precios
Adultos: 6?
? 16 años: 4?
