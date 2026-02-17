CINEMA SALLE DES FÊTES DE L’HERMITAGE Terres-de-Haute-Charente
SALLE DES FÊTES DE L’HERMITAGE Rue de l’Hermitage Terres-de-Haute-Charente Charente
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 5 EUR
Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28 22:30:00
2026-03-28
Projection du film MARSUPILAMI
Film Aventure, Comédie, Famille dee Philippe Lacheau avec Philippe Lacheau, Jamel Debbouze, Élodie Fontan
SALLE DES FÊTES DE L’HERMITAGE Rue de l’Hermitage Terres-de-Haute-Charente 16270 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 71 20 54 communication@terresdehautecharente.fr
English :
Screening of MARSUPILAMI
Adventure, Comedy, Family film by Philippe Lacheau starring Philippe Lacheau, Jamel Debbouze, Élodie Fontan
