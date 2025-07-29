CinéMathes 13 jours 13 nuits Espace multi-loisirs Les Mathes
Espace multi-loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard Les Mathes Charente-Maritime
Début : Mardi 2025-07-29 18:00:00
fin : 2025-07-29
2025-07-29
h 52min | Drame, Thriller
Tout public
Espace multi-loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard Les Mathes 17570 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 22 48 72
English :
h 52min | Drama, Thriller
All Audiences
German :
h 52min | Drama, Thriller
Alle Altersgruppen
Italiano :
h 52min | Dramma, Thriller
Tutti gli spettatori
Espanol :
h 52min | Drama, Thriller
Todos los públicos
L’événement CinéMathes 13 jours 13 nuits Les Mathes a été mis à jour le 2025-07-25 par Mairie Les Mathes La Palmyre