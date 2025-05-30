CinéMathes Animo rigolo – Espace Multi-Loisirs Les Mathes, 30 mai 2025 11:00, Les Mathes.

Charente-Maritime

CinéMathes Animo rigolo  Espace Multi-Loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard Les Mathes Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-05-30 11:00:00
fin : 2025-05-30

2025-05-30

Animation, Famille
De Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott
À partir de 3 ans
Espace Multi-Loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard
Les Mathes 17570 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 22 48 72 

English :

Animation, Family
By Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott
Ages 3 and up

German :

Animation, Familie
Von Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott
Ab 3 Jahren

Italiano :

Animazione, Famiglia
Di Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott
Da 3 anni

Espanol :

Animación, Familia
Por Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott
A partir de 3 años

