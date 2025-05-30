CinéMathes Animo rigolo – Espace Multi-Loisirs Les Mathes, 30 mai 2025 11:00, Les Mathes.

Charente-Maritime

CinéMathes Animo rigolo Espace Multi-Loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard Les Mathes Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-05-30 11:00:00

fin : 2025-05-30

2025-05-30

Animation, Famille

De Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott

À partir de 3 ans

Espace Multi-Loisirs Avenue Pierre Sibard

Les Mathes 17570 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 22 48 72

English :

Animation, Family

By Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott

Ages 3 and up

German :

Animation, Familie

Von Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott

Ab 3 Jahren

Italiano :

Animazione, Famiglia

Di Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott

Da 3 anni

Espanol :

Animación, Familia

Por Philip Watts, Alexandra Allen, Myriam Schott

A partir de 3 años

