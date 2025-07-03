Cinémobile Valençay 3 juillet 2025 07:00
Indre
Cinémobile Place du Champ de Foire Valençay Indre
Début : 2025-07-03
fin : 2025-07-03
2025-07-03
Cinémobile à Valençay.
Au programme
15h30 Les Musiciens
17h45 Lilo & Stitch
20h30 Le Routard .
Place du Champ de Foire
Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 56 08 08 infos@ciclic.fr
English :
Cinémobile in Valençay.
German :
Kinomobil in Valençay.
Italiano :
Cinémobile a Valençay.
Espanol :
Cinémobile en Valençay.
L’événement Cinémobile Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Pays de Valençay