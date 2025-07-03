Cinémobile Valençay 3 juillet 2025 07:00

Indre

Cinémobile  Place du Champ de Foire Valençay Indre

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-03
fin : 2025-07-03

Date(s) :
2025-07-03

Cinémobile à Valençay.
Au programme
15h30 Les Musiciens
17h45 Lilo & Stitch
20h30 Le Routard   .

Place du Champ de Foire
Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 56 08 08  infos@ciclic.fr

English :

Cinémobile in Valençay.

German :

Kinomobil in Valençay.

Italiano :

Cinémobile a Valençay.

Espanol :

Cinémobile en Valençay.

L’événement Cinémobile Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-06-20 par OT Pays de Valençay