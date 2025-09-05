Cinémobile Valençay

Cinémobile Valençay vendredi 5 septembre 2025.

Place du Champ de Foire Valençay Indre

Tarif : – –

Cinémobile à Valençay.
Au programme
15h Life of Chuck
17h45 Elio
20h Les 4 Fantastiques   .

Place du Champ de Foire Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 56 08 08  infos@ciclic.fr

