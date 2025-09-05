Cinémobile Valençay
Cinémobile Valençay vendredi 5 septembre 2025.
Cinémobile
Place du Champ de Foire Valençay Indre
Début : 2025-09-05
fin : 2025-09-05
2025-09-05
Cinémobile à Valençay.
Au programme
15h Life of Chuck
17h45 Elio
20h Les 4 Fantastiques .
Place du Champ de Foire Valençay 36600 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 47 56 08 08 infos@ciclic.fr
English :
Cinémobile in Valençay.
German :
Kinomobil in Valençay.
Italiano :
Cinémobile a Valençay.
Espanol :
Cinémobile en Valençay.
L’événement Cinémobile Valençay a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par OT Pays de Valençay