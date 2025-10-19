CINESPAÑA CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO Quillan

Festival du cinéma Espagnol et Portugais de Toulouse en région. Tous les films sont en V.O. sous titrés en français et projetés au Cinéma le Familia à Quillan.

A 17h CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO de Guillermo Galoe, 1h37, drame, 2025, Espagne et France.

Toni, un garçon Rom de 15 ans, vit dans le plus grand bidonville illégal d’Europe, en périphérie de Madrid. Fier d’appartenir à sa famille de ferrailleurs, il suit son grand-père partout. Mais à mesure que leur terrain devient la proie des démolisseurs, la famille se divise lorsque certains choisissent de partir en ville, son grand-père, lui, refuse de quitter leurs terres. Au fil des nuits, Toni doit faire un choix s’élancer vers un avenir incertain ou s’accrocher au monde de son enfance.

Grand Rue Vaysse Barthelemy Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 20 05 60

English :

Toulouse regional Spanish and Portuguese film festival. All films are in V.O. with French subtitles and screened at Cinéma le Familia in Quillan.

At 5pm CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO by Guillermo Galoe, 1h37, drama, 2025, Spain and France.

Toni, a 15-year-old Roma boy, lives in Europe’s largest illegal shantytown on the outskirts of Madrid. Proud to belong to his family of scrap merchants, he follows his grandfather everywhere. But as their land falls prey to demolition, the family becomes divided: while some choose to move to the city, his grandfather refuses to leave their land. As the nights go by, Toni is forced to make a choice: head for an uncertain future, or cling to the world of her childhood.

German :

Festival des spanischen und portugiesischen Films aus Toulouse in der Region. Alle Filme sind in V.O. mit französischen Untertiteln und werden im Cinéma le Familia in Quillan gezeigt.

Um 17 Uhr CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO von Guillermo Galoe, 1h37, Drama, 2025, Spanien und Frankreich.

Toni, ein 15-jähriger Roma-Junge, lebt in Europas größtem illegalen Slum am Rande von Madrid. Stolz darauf, zu seiner Familie von Schrotthändlern zu gehören, folgt er seinem Großvater auf Schritt und Tritt. Doch als ihr Grundstück den Abrissbaggern zum Opfer fällt, spaltet sich die Familie: Während einige sich dafür entscheiden, in die Stadt zu ziehen, weigert sich sein Großvater, ihr Land zu verlassen. Im Laufe der Nächte muss Toni eine Entscheidung treffen: Er will in eine ungewisse Zukunft aufbrechen oder an der Welt seiner Kindheit festhalten.

Italiano :

Festival regionale del cinema spagnolo e portoghese di Tolosa. Tutti i film sono in V.O. con sottotitoli in francese e proiettati al Cinéma le Familia di Quillan.

Alle 17.00 CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO di Guillermo Galoe, 1h37, drammatico, 2025, Spagna e Francia.

Toni, un ragazzo rom di 15 anni, vive nella più grande baraccopoli illegale d’Europa, alla periferia di Madrid. Orgoglioso di appartenere alla sua famiglia di commercianti di rottami, segue il nonno ovunque. Ma quando la loro terra è soggetta a demolizione, la famiglia si divide: mentre alcuni scelgono di trasferirsi in città, il nonno si rifiuta di lasciare la loro terra. Con il passare delle notti, Toni deve fare una scelta: andare verso un futuro incerto o rimanere aggrappato al mondo della sua infanzia.

Espanol :

Festival regional de cine español y portugués de Toulouse. Todas las películas son en V.O. con subtítulos en francés y se proyectan en el Cinéma le Familia de Quillan.

A las 17.00 h CIUDAD SIN SUEÑO de Guillermo Galoe, 1h37, drama, 2025, España y Francia.

Toni, un chico gitano de 15 años, vive en el mayor poblado chabolista ilegal de Europa, a las afueras de Madrid. Orgulloso de pertenecer a su familia de chatarreros, sigue a su abuelo a todas partes. Pero a medida que sus tierras son objeto de demolición, la familia se divide: mientras unos optan por trasladarse a la ciudad, su abuelo se niega a abandonarlas. A medida que pasan las noches, Toni tiene que tomar una decisión: dirigirse hacia un futuro incierto o aferrarse al mundo de su infancia.

