CINESPAÑA L’AFFAIRE NEVENKA Quillan samedi 18 octobre 2025.

Grand Rue Vaysse Barthelemy Quillan Aude

Festival du cinéma Espagnol et Portugais de Toulouse en région. Tous les films sont en V.O. sous titrés en français et projetés au Cinéma le Familia à Quillan.

A 21h L’AFFAIRE NEVENKA d’Iciar Bollain, 1h57, biopic drame, 2024, Espagne et Italie.

Tout public

À la fin des années 90, Nevenka Fernández, est élue à 25 ans conseillère municipale auprès du maire de Ponferrada, le charismatique et populaire Ismael Alvarez. C’est le début d’une descente aux enfers pour Nevenka, manipulée et harcelée pendant des mois par le maire. Pour s’en sortir, elle décide de dénoncer ses agissements et lui intente un procès.

Inspiré de faits réels, L’AFFAIRE NEVENKA révèle le premier cas de #MeToo politique en Espagne.

Grand Rue Vaysse Barthelemy Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 20 05 60

English :

Toulouse regional Spanish and Portuguese film festival. All films are in V.O. with French subtitles and screened at Cinéma le Familia in Quillan.

9pm L’AFFAIRE NEVENKA by Iciar Bollain, 1h57, biopic-drama, 2024, Spain and Italy.

All audiences

At the end of the 90s, Nevenka Fernández, aged 25, is elected councillor to the mayor of Ponferrada, the charismatic and popular Ismael Alvarez. This marked the beginning of a descent into hell for Nevenka, who was manipulated and harassed for months by the mayor. To get out of the situation, she decides to denounce his actions and takes him to court.

Inspired by real events, THE NEVENKA CASE reveals the first case of political #MeToo in Spain.

German :

Festival des spanischen und portugiesischen Films aus Toulouse in der Region. Alle Filme sind in V.O. mit französischen Untertiteln und werden im Cinéma le Familia in Quillan gezeigt.

Um 21 Uhr DER FALL NEVENKA von Iciar Bollain, 1h57, Biopic Drama, 2024, Spanien und Italien.

Alle Zuschauer

Ende der 90er Jahre wird Nevenka Fernández mit 25 Jahren zur Stadträtin des charismatischen und beliebten Bürgermeisters von Ponferrada, Ismael Alvarez, gewählt. Damit beginnt für Nevenka ein Abstieg in die Hölle, denn sie wird monatelang vom Bürgermeister manipuliert und schikaniert. Um sich aus dieser Situation zu befreien, beschließt sie, seine Machenschaften anzuprangern und verklagt ihn.

Der Fall NEVENKA basiert auf wahren Begebenheiten und enthüllt den ersten Fall von politischem #MeToo in Spanien.

Italiano :

Festival regionale del cinema spagnolo e portoghese di Tolosa. Tutti i film sono in V.O. con sottotitoli in francese e proiettati al Cinéma le Familia di Quillan.

Ore 21.00 IL CASO NEVENKA di Iciar Bollain, 1h57, biopic-dramma, 2024, Spagna e Italia.

Tutti gli spettatori

Alla fine degli anni ’90, Nevenka Fernández, a 25 anni, viene eletta consigliere del sindaco di Ponferrada, il carismatico e popolare Ismael Alvarez. Questo segna l’inizio di una discesa all’inferno per Nevenka, che viene manipolata e molestata per mesi dal sindaco. Per uscire dalla situazione, decide di denunciare le sue azioni e lo porta in tribunale.

Ispirato a eventi reali, IL CASO NEVENKA rivela il primo caso di #MeToo politico in Spagna.

Espanol :

Festival regional de cine español y portugués de Toulouse. Todas las películas son en V.O. con subtítulos en francés y se proyectan en el Cinéma le Familia de Quillan.

21.00 h EL CASO NEVENKA de Iciar Bollain, 1h57, biopic-drama, 2024, España e Italia.

Todos los públicos

A finales de los 90, Nevenka Fernández, de 25 años, es elegida concejala del alcalde de Ponferrada, el carismático y popular Ismael Alvarez. Comienza entonces para Nevenka un descenso a los infiernos, manipulada y acosada durante meses por el alcalde. Para salir de la situación, decide denunciarle y llevarle a los tribunales.

Inspirado en hechos reales, EL CASO NEVENKA revela el primer caso de #MeToo político en España.

