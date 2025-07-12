CIRCA DEL SOL Finestret

samedi 12 juillet 2025 14:00:00.

CIRCA DEL SOL

Finestret Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-12 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-12

Date(s) :

2025-07-12

Spectacles de marionnettes, cirque, ateliers, concert et un DJ set pour clôturer la journée.

Retrouvez le programme sur leur site internet ! Places limitées, préventes conseillées.

Restauration bio et végétarienne sur place

Finestret 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie

English :

Puppet shows, circus, workshops, concerts and a DJ set to round off the day.

See the program on their website! Places limited, pre-sales recommended.

Organic and vegetarian catering on site

German :

Marionetten- und Zirkusvorstellungen, Workshops, ein Konzert und ein DJ-Set zum Abschluss des Tages.

Das Programm finden Sie auf ihrer Website! Begrenzte Plätze, Vorverkauf empfohlen.

Biologische und vegetarische Verpflegung vor Ort

Italiano :

Spettacoli di marionette, circo, laboratori, concerti e un DJ set per concludere la giornata.

Consultate il programma sul loro sito web! Posti limitati, si consiglia la prevendita.

Ristorazione biologica e vegetariana in loco

Espanol :

Espectáculos de marionetas, circo, talleres, conciertos y un DJ set para completar la jornada.

Consulte el programa en su página web Plazas limitadas, se recomienda la venta anticipada.

Catering ecológico y vegetariano in situ

L’événement CIRCA DEL SOL Finestret a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par OTI CONFLENT CANIGO