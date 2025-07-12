CIRCA DEL SOL Finestret
CIRCA DEL SOL
Finestret Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 14 – 14 – 14
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Spectacles de marionnettes, cirque, ateliers, concert et un DJ set pour clôturer la journée.
Retrouvez le programme sur leur site internet ! Places limitées, préventes conseillées.
Restauration bio et végétarienne sur place
Finestret 66320 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
Puppet shows, circus, workshops, concerts and a DJ set to round off the day.
See the program on their website! Places limited, pre-sales recommended.
Organic and vegetarian catering on site
German :
Marionetten- und Zirkusvorstellungen, Workshops, ein Konzert und ein DJ-Set zum Abschluss des Tages.
Das Programm finden Sie auf ihrer Website! Begrenzte Plätze, Vorverkauf empfohlen.
Biologische und vegetarische Verpflegung vor Ort
Italiano :
Spettacoli di marionette, circo, laboratori, concerti e un DJ set per concludere la giornata.
Consultate il programma sul loro sito web! Posti limitati, si consiglia la prevendita.
Ristorazione biologica e vegetariana in loco
Espanol :
Espectáculos de marionetas, circo, talleres, conciertos y un DJ set para completar la jornada.
Consulte el programa en su página web Plazas limitadas, se recomienda la venta anticipada.
Catering ecológico y vegetariano in situ
