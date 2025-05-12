Circuit autour de l’Heltenbach Grindorff-Bizing Moselle, 7 juin 2025, Grindorff-Bizing.

Cette boucle champêtre séduit par son authenticité et la variété de ses paysages. Elle offre de beaux panoramas sur les prairies et terres agricoles, animées par la présence de nombreux ruisseaux serpentant entre les champs. Vous franchirez à gué l’Eschbach, l’Hermesbach et le ruisseau de Waldwisse, avant de rejoindre l’Heltenbach, lové dans un écrin de verdure. Là, surprise un authentique pont américain, installé à la Libération, témoigne discrètement de l’histoire locale et ajoute au charme bucolique de cette balade entre nature et mémoire.

The authenticity and variety of the landscape of this country loop is a delight. It offers beautiful panoramas of meadows and farmland, enlivened by the presence of numerous streams meandering between the fields. You ford the Eschbach, Hermesbach and Waldwisse streams, before reaching the Heltenbach, nestled in a green setting. Here, surprise, surprise: an authentic American bridge, installed at the time of the Liberation, discreetly bears witness to local history and adds to the bucolic charm of this walk between nature and memory.

Dieser ländliche Rundweg besticht durch seine Authentizität und die Vielfalt seiner Landschaften. Sie bietet schöne Ausblicke auf Wiesen und landwirtschaftliche Flächen, die von den zahlreichen Bächen, die sich durch die Felder schlängeln, belebt werden. Sie waten durch den Eschbach, den Hermesbach und den Waldwisse-Bach, bevor Sie den Heltenbach erreichen, der inmitten einer grünen Oase liegt. Dort erwartet Sie eine Überraschung: Eine echte amerikanische Brücke, die während der Befreiung errichtet wurde, zeugt diskret von der lokalen Geschichte und trägt zum bukolischen Charme dieses Spaziergangs zwischen Natur und Erinnerung bei.

Questo itinerario rurale vi conquisterà per la sua autenticità e la varietà dei suoi paesaggi. Offre splendidi panorami su prati e terreni agricoli, ravvivati dalla presenza di numerosi ruscelli che serpeggiano tra i campi. Si guadano i torrenti Eschbach, Hermesbach e Waldwisse, prima di raggiungere l’Heltenbach, immerso nel verde. Qui, sorpresa, sorpresa: un autentico ponte americano, installato durante la Liberazione, testimonia con discrezione la storia locale e aggiunge fascino bucolico a questa passeggiata tra natura e memoria.

Este bucle rural le conquistará por su autenticidad y la variedad de sus paisajes. Ofrece hermosas vistas de prados y tierras de cultivo, animadas por la presencia de numerosos arroyos que serpentean entre los campos. Vadeará los arroyos Eschbach, Hermesbach y Waldwisse, antes de llegar al Heltenbach, enclavado en un entorno verde. Aquí, sorpresa, sorpresa: un auténtico puente americano, instalado durante la Liberación, testimonia discretamente la historia local y se suma al encanto bucólico de este paseo entre la naturaleza y la memoria.

