Circuit de randonnée 2 jours : Osenbach tour du Petit Ballon Osenbach Haut-Rhin, 7 juin 2025, Osenbach.
Durée : Distance : 29700.0 Tarif :
Une très belle randonnée itinérante pour découvrir en 2 jours de marche la région du Petit Ballon.
http://www.tourisme-guebwiller.fr/ +33 3 89 76 10 63
English :
A beautiful 2-day hike to discover the Petit Ballon region.
Deutsch :
Eine sehr schöne Wandertour, um in zwei Wandertagen die Region des Petit Ballon zu entdecken.
Italiano :
Una bella passeggiata di 2 giorni per scoprire la regione del Petit Ballon.
Español :
Un gran paseo de 2 días para descubrir la región de Petit Ballon.
Cet itinéraire a été mise à jour le 2025-05-07 par Système d’informations touristique Alsace