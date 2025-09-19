Circuit International des Remparts Angoulême
Circuit International des Remparts Angoulême vendredi 19 septembre 2025.
Circuit International des Remparts
Angoulême Charente
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-21
2025-09-19
Inchangé depuis 1939 ! 1279 mètres de frissons pour les pilotes et d’émotions pour les spectateurs. Un Grand Prix en ville mythique dans un environnement de rêve. Authentique, conviviale et festif !
Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 94 31 90 contact@circuitdesremparts.com
English :
Unchanged since 1939! 1279 meters of thrills for the drivers and emotions for the spectators. A mythical city Grand Prix in a dream environment. Authentic, friendly and festive!
German :
Seit 1939 unverändert! 1279 Meter voller Nervenkitzel für die Fahrer und Emotionen für die Zuschauer. Ein legendärer Stadt-Grand-Prix in einer traumhaften Umgebung. Authentisch, gesellig und festlich!
Italiano :
Invariato dal 1939! 1279 metri di brividi per i piloti e di emozioni per gli spettatori. Un mitico Gran Premio cittadino in un ambiente da sogno. Autentico, amichevole e festoso!
Espanol :
¡Sin cambios desde 1939! 1279 metros de emoción para los pilotos y emociones para los espectadores. Un Gran Premio de ciudad mítico en un entorno de ensueño. Auténtico, acogedor y festivo
