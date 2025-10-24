Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs Le Circus Capbreton
Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs Le Circus Capbreton vendredi 24 octobre 2025.
Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes
8€ en prévente / 10€ sur place
+ Adhésion annuelle à l’association obligatoire 5€
– ✦ Ona Mae ✦ –
(Folk-World Envoûtant / Musiques métissées Bordeaux / Espagne)
– ✦ Marie So ✦ –
(Bossa / Samba / Jazz Capbreton)
– ✦ Manon Gasseng ✦ –
(Pop / Folk Landes)
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs
8? in presale / 10? on site
+ Compulsory annual membership 5?
– ? Ona Mae ? –
(Enchanting Folk-World / Mixed Music Bordeaux / Spain)
– ? Marie So ? –
(Bossa / Samba / Jazz Capbreton)
– ? Manon Gasseng ? –
(Pop / Folk Landes)
German : Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs
8? im Vorverkauf / 10? vor Ort
+ Jährliche Mitgliedschaft im Verein obligatorisch 5?
– ? Ona Mae? –
(Betörende Folk-Welt / Gemischte Musik Bordeaux / Spanien)
– ? Marie So ? –
(Bossa / Samba / Jazz Capbreton)
– ? Manon Gasseng ? –
(Pop / Folk Landes)
Italiano :
8? in anticipo / 10? in loco
+ Iscrizione annuale obbligatoria 5?
– ? Ona Mae ? –
(Incantevole Folk-World / Musica mista Bordeaux / Spagna)
– ? Marie So ? –
(Bossa / Samba / Jazz Capbreton)
– ? Manon Gasseng ? –
(Pop / Folk Landes)
Espanol : Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs
8? por adelantado / 10? in situ
+ Abono anual obligatorio 5?
– ? Ona Mae ? –
(Folk-Mundo Encantador / Música Mixta Burdeos / España)
– ? Marie So ? –
(Bossa / Samba / Jazz Capbreton)
– ? Manon Gasseng ? –
(Pop / Folk Landas)
L’événement Circus Live avec Scène aux Champs Capbreton a été mis à jour le 2025-08-30 par OTI LAS