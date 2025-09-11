Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant Le Circus Capbreton

Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes

– ✦ Swallow the Rat ✦ (Indie / Post punk Nouvelle-Zélande)
– ✦ Le Mutant ✦ (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)
– ✦ Swallow the Rat ✦ (Indie / Post punk Nouvelle-Zélande)
– ✦ Le Mutant ✦ (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)   .

Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

English : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant

6? in advance / 8? on site
+ Compulsory annual membership 5?

– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post punk New Zealand)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)

German : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant

6? im Vorverkauf / 8? vor Ort
+ Jährliche Mitgliedschaft im Verein 5?

– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post Punk Neuseeland)
– ? Der Mutant ? (Surf Punk / Tacos Bayonne)

Italiano :

6? in anticipo / 8? sul posto
+ Iscrizione annuale obbligatoria all’associazione 5?

– ? Swallow the Rat? (Indie / Post punk Nuova Zelanda)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)

Espanol : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant

6? por adelantado / 8? in situ
+ Afiliación anual obligatoria a la asociación 5?

– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post punk Nueva Zelanda)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayona)

