Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant Le Circus Capbreton
Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant Le Circus Capbreton jeudi 11 septembre 2025.
Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton Landes
Tarif : 11 EUR
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-11
fin : 2025-09-11
Date(s) :
2025-09-11
6€ en prévente / 8€ sur place
+ Adhésion annuelle à l’association obligatoire 5€
– ✦ Swallow the Rat ✦ (Indie / Post punk Nouvelle-Zélande)
– ✦ Le Mutant ✦ (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)
Le Circus 9 Rue du Hapchot Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
English : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant
6? in advance / 8? on site
+ Compulsory annual membership 5?
– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post punk New Zealand)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)
German : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant
6? im Vorverkauf / 8? vor Ort
+ Jährliche Mitgliedschaft im Verein 5?
– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post Punk Neuseeland)
– ? Der Mutant ? (Surf Punk / Tacos Bayonne)
Italiano :
6? in anticipo / 8? sul posto
+ Iscrizione annuale obbligatoria all’associazione 5?
– ? Swallow the Rat? (Indie / Post punk Nuova Zelanda)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayonne)
Espanol : Circus Live Swallow The Rat + Le Mutant
6? por adelantado / 8? in situ
+ Afiliación anual obligatoria a la asociación 5?
– ? Swallow the Rat ? (Indie / Post punk Nueva Zelanda)
– ? Le Mutant ? (Surf punk / Tacos Bayona)
