CIRQUE APOLLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via

CIRQUE APOLLO Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via mardi 5 août 2025.

CIRQUE APOLLO

Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 20

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-05 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-05 19:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-05

Un grand cirque pour toute la famille. Spectacle « Dream Time ». Spectacle basé sur la performance humaine, artistique et théâtrale. Savant mélange de comédie, musique, danses et acrobaties. Spectacle ambassadeur de l’association « Les Pirates du Cœur »

Route de l’Ermitage Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30

English :

A great circus for the whole family. Dream Time » show. A show based on human, artistic and theatrical performance. A clever blend of comedy, music, dance and acrobatics. Ambassador show for the association « Les Pirates du C?ur »

German :

Ein großer Zirkus für die ganze Familie. Show « Dream Time » (Traumzeit). Show, die auf menschlicher, künstlerischer und theatralischer Leistung beruht. Eine gekonnte Mischung aus Comedy, Musik, Tanz und Akrobatik. Aufführung als Botschafter der Organisation « Les Pirates du C?ur »

Italiano :

Un grande circo per tutta la famiglia. Spettacolo « Dream Time ». Uno spettacolo basato su performance umane, artistiche e teatrali. Un sapiente mix di comicità, musica, danza e acrobazie. Spettacolo ambasciatore dell’associazione « Les Pirates du C?ur »

Espanol :

Un gran circo para toda la familia. Espectáculo « Dream Time ». Un espectáculo basado en la interpretación humana, artística y teatral. Una inteligente mezcla de comedia, música, danza y acrobacias. Espectáculo embajador de la asociación « Les Pirates du Cœur »

