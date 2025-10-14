Cirque ExCENTRIQUES Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Montluçon
Cirque ExCENTRIQUES
Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon Allier
Tarif : 18 – 18 – 18 EUR
Début : Mardi 2025-10-14 20:30:00
2025-10-14
Cirque contemporain Gyropodique.
Théâtre municipal Gabrielle Robinne Place de la Comédie Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 02 27 28 billetterie@mairie-montlucon.fr
English :
Contemporary circus Gyropodic.
German :
Zeitgenössischer Zirkus Gyropodisch.
Italiano :
Circo contemporaneo Gyropodic.
Espanol :
Circo contemporáneo Gyropodic.
