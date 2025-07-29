Cirque Pinder Longwy

Cirque Pinder Longwy mardi 29 juillet 2025.

Cirque Pinder

Place Darche Longwy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Spectacle du cirque Pinder, sous chapiteau, pour toute la famille.Tout public

Place Darche Longwy 54400 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est

English :

Pinder circus show, under a big top, for the whole family.

German :

Show des Zirkus Pinder, in einem Zelt, für die ganze Familie.

Italiano :

Spettacolo del circo Pinder, sotto un tendone, per tutta la famiglia.

Espanol :

Espectáculo de circo Pinder, bajo una gran carpa, para toda la familia.

L’événement Cirque Pinder Longwy a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY