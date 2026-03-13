Clair Obscur Expedition 33 A Painted Symphony Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 A Painted Symphony

Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 65 – 65 – 65 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-07-24 20:30:00

fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :

2026-07-24

Interprétés sur scène par un ensemble orchestral, les thèmes emblématiques du jeu vidéo Clair Obscur Expedition 33 s’épanouissent à merveille sans pixels.

.

Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement 69005 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 A Painted Symphony

Performed on stage by an orchestral ensemble, the iconic themes from the video game Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 blossom beautifully without pixels.

L’événement Clair Obscur Expedition 33 A Painted Symphony Lyon 5e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme