CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 LA SEINE MUSICALE – GRANDE SEINE Boulogne Billancourt

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 Début : 2026-05-28 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
STS EVENEMENTS PRÉSENTE : CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 A Painted Symphony est le concert officiel autour de la musique originale de Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.Sur scène, Lorien Testard (compositeur), Alice Duport-Percier (voix) et l’Orchestre Curieux interprètent en live les thèmes emblématiques du jeu.Une expérience musicale à découvrir en live!Limite : 4 billets par commande
LA SEINE MUSICALE – GRANDE SEINE ILE SEGUIN 92100 Boulogne Billancourt 92