CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 – REIMS ARENA Reims

CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33 Début : 2026-04-24 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

BLEU CITRON (31) PRÉSENTE : CLAIR OBSCUR: EXPEDITION 33Commande limitée à 4 places par acheteur A Painted Symphony est le concert officiel autour de la musique originale de Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.Sur scène, Lorien Testard (compositeur), Alice Duport-Percier (voix) et l’Orchestre Curieux interprètent en live les thèmes emblématiques du jeu.Une expérience musicale à découvrir en live! “A Painted Symphony” is the official concert celebrating the original music of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.On stage, Lorien Testard (composer), Alice Duport-Percier (vocals), and the Orchestre Curieux perform the game’s iconic themes live.A unique musical experience to discover in concert!

REIMS ARENA BOULEVARD JULES CESAR 51100 Reims 51