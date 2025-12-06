Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

CLÉ2SOL chante noël ! Place Notre Dame Montluçon

CLÉ2SOL chante noël ! Place Notre Dame Montluçon samedi 6 décembre 2025.

Place Notre Dame Eglise Notre-Dame Montluçon Allier

Début : 2025-12-06 18:00:00
2025-12-06

Place Notre Dame Eglise Notre-Dame Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 64 20 01 

English :

CLÉ2SOL sings Christmas!

German :

CLÉ2SOL singt Weihnachten!

Italiano :

CLÉ2SOL canta il Natale!

Espanol :

¡CLÉ2SOL canta a la Navidad!

L’événement CLÉ2SOL chante noël ! Montluçon a été mis à jour le 2025-11-08 par Montluçon Tourisme