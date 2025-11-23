Clic’Arts Chemin De Tivoli Istres
Clic’Arts
Du 07/01 au 08/02/2026 tous les jours.
Ouverture de la Chapelle. Chemin De Tivoli Chapelle Saint-Sulpice Istres Bouches-du-Rhône
Début : 2026-01-07
fin : 2026-02-08
2026-01-07
CLIC’ARTS, c’est le RDV annuel de l’image amateure et professionnelle, qui propose 2 photographes régionaux et leurs productions respectives exposition de photographie avec les artistes Christian Soupène et Geneviève Grimaldi Picandet
Chemin De Tivoli Chapelle Saint-Sulpice Istres 13800 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 13 29 57 13
English :
CLIC’ARTS is the annual event for amateur and professional photography, featuring two regional photographers and their respective work: a photography exhibition with artists Christian Soupène and Geneviève Grimaldi Picandet.
German :
CLIC?ARTS ist der jährliche Treffpunkt für Amateur- und Profibilder, der zwei regionale Fotografen und ihre jeweiligen Produktionen vorstellt: Fotoausstellung mit den Künstlern Christian Soupène und Geneviève Grimaldi Picandet
Italiano :
CLIC?ARTS è il luogo di incontro annuale per fotografi dilettanti e professionisti, che presenta 2 fotografi regionali e le loro rispettive produzioni: mostra fotografica con gli artisti Christian Soupène e Geneviève Grimaldi Picandet
Espanol :
CLIC’ARTS es el evento anual de fotografía amateur y profesional, que presenta a dos fotógrafos regionales y sus respectivas obras: una exposición fotográfica con los artistas Christian Soupène y Geneviève Grimaldi Picandet.
