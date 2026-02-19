Closing d’été Jetée Olivier Bausset Sainte-Maxime
Closing d’été Jetée Olivier Bausset Sainte-Maxime vendredi 2 octobre 2026.
Closing d’été
Jetée Olivier Bausset Centre-ville Sainte-Maxime Var
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-02 19:00:00
fin : 2026-10-02 23:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-10-02
Célébrons ensemble et en musique cette saison d’été qui s’achève !
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Jetée Olivier Bausset Centre-ville Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Closing d’été
Let’s celebrate this summer season together with music!
With friends or family, enjoy an idyllic setting and experience an unforgettable evening overlooking the sea, in a chic and bohemian atmosphere.
On the Olivier Bausset pier, food trucks await you with their gourmet delights, while an open-air bar offers a selection of refreshments. The atmosphere will be enlivened by a live band, bringing a touch of good humor and conviviality to the evening.
Whether you come to dance, chat, or simply admire the scenery, this evening is the perfect opportunity to say goodbye to summer in a gentle way!
L’événement Closing d’été Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime
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