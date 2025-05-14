« Clown » Initiation & Découverte O’ Terradou – Saint-Léons, 14 mai 2025 07:00, Saint-Léons.

Aveyron

« Clown » Initiation & Découverte O’ Terradou Espace Jean Henri Fabre Saint-Léons Aveyron

Tarif :

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-05-14

fin : 2025-05-14

Date(s) :

2025-05-14

Mercredi 14 mai à 18h30 chez « O’ Terradou » Initiation et découverte « Clown » Ouvert à tous !

Places limitées, sur réservation au 06.42.55.50.71 ou otarradou@gmail.com

EUR.

Espace Jean Henri Fabre

Saint-Léons 12780 Aveyron Occitanie +33 6 42 55 50 71 oterradou@gmail.com

English :

Wednesday, May 14 at 6.30pm at « O’ Terradou »: Clown initiation and discovery Open to all!

Places limited, by reservation on 06.42.55.50.71 or otarradou@gmail.com

German :

Mittwoch, 14. Mai um 18:30 Uhr bei « O’ Terradou »: Einführung und Entdeckung « Clown » Offen für alle!

Begrenzte Plätze, Reservierung erforderlich unter 06.42.55.50.71 oder otarradou@gmail.com

Italiano :

Mercoledì 14 maggio alle 18.30 presso « O’ Terradou »: iniziazione e scoperta del clown Aperto a tutti!

I posti sono limitati, su prenotazione allo 06.42.55.50.71 o a otarradou@gmail.com

Espanol :

Miércoles 14 de mayo a las 18.30 h en « O’ Terradou »: Iniciación y descubrimiento del clown ¡Abierto a todos!

Plazas limitadas, previa reserva en el 06.42.55.50.71 o otarradou@gmail.com

L’événement « Clown » Initiation & Découverte O’ Terradou Saint-Léons a été mis à jour le 2025-05-06 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)