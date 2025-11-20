Club dégustation 2025 100% sans alcool Châteauroux

Début : 2025-11-20 17:30:00
fin : 2025-11-20 19:00:00

2025-11-20

Trois rendez-vous pour dégustez du 100% sans alcool.
En partenariat avec Florence Drouin, médiation pleine conscience et réveil sensoriel.
Informations à voir le l’affiche.   .

2 Rue Descente-des-Cordeliers
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 61 12 34 

English :

Three dates to enjoy 100% alcohol-free drinks.

German :

Drei Termine zur Verkostung von 100% alkoholfreiem Essen.

Italiano :

Tre appuntamenti per gustare bevande 100% senza alcol.

Espanol :

Tres citas para disfrutar de bebidas 100% sin alcohol.

