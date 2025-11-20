Club dégustation 2025 100% sans alcool Châteauroux
Club dégustation 2025 100% sans alcool Châteauroux jeudi 20 novembre 2025.
Indre
Club dégustation 2025 100% sans alcool 2 Rue Descente-des-Cordeliers Châteauroux Indre
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-20 17:30:00
fin : 2025-11-20 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-20
Trois rendez-vous pour dégustez du 100% sans alcool.
En partenariat avec Florence Drouin, médiation pleine conscience et réveil sensoriel.
Informations à voir le l’affiche. .
2 Rue Descente-des-Cordeliers
Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 61 12 34
English :
Three dates to enjoy 100% alcohol-free drinks.
German :
Drei Termine zur Verkostung von 100% alkoholfreiem Essen.
Italiano :
Tre appuntamenti per gustare bevande 100% senza alcol.
Espanol :
Tres citas para disfrutar de bebidas 100% sin alcohol.
L’événement Club dégustation 2025 100% sans alcool Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-02-16 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme