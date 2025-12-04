Club Razorback

Le Forum 18, avenue Jean Jaurès Charleville-Mézières Ardennes

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Pass 1 jour

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-12

fin : 2025-12-12

Date(s) :

2025-12-12

Même pas eu le temps de redescendre que l’envie de replonger dans cette ambiance survoltée revient déjà. Alors au lieu d’attendre sagement l’année prochaine, la machine repart dès maintenant à Charleville pour 1 soirée où les murs du Forum vont trembler !VENDREDI 12 DÉCEMBRE 20 H RESOLVE + INWARD RESOLVE Étoile montante du Modern Metal français, prêt à tout exploser sur scène.INWARD La première claque Metalcore de la soirée : riffs qui frappent, énergie brute, ça secoue et ça met directement dans l’ambiance.Ça va envoyer du lourd du début à la fin !BONUS !! Concert de Triggerfinger et Last Place Beyond the Sun (Stoner Rock) le 13 décembre à 20h30 à la MJC Calonne de Sedan !Tes places sont ici !

.

Le Forum 18, avenue Jean Jaurès Charleville-Mézières 08000 Ardennes Grand Est +33 3 24 32 44 40

English :

We haven’t even had time to get back down to earth yet, and the urge to dive back into the frenzied atmosphere is already returning. So instead of waiting patiently for next year, we’re sending the machine back to Charleville for 1 evening where the walls of the Forum will be shaking! FRIDAY DECEMBER 12 ? 8pm: RESOLVE + INWARD RESOLVE: Rising stars of French Modern Metal, ready to explode on stage.INWARD: The first Metalcore smackdown of the evening: hard-hitting riffs, raw energy, it shakes things up and gets you right in the mood.It’s going to kick some serious ass from start to finish?!BONUS!!! concert by Triggerfinger and Last Place Beyond the Sun (Stoner Rock) on December 13 at 8:30pm at Sedan’s MJC Calonne! Your tickets are here!

L’événement Club Razorback Charleville-Mézières a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par Ardennes Tourisme