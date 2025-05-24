Club Tropicalia ~ Afro vibes, Latino, Caribbean & Brazil Party à Paris 11 !! – Punk Paradise Paris, 24 mai 2025, Paris.

RDV le SAM. 24 MAI à Paris 11 pour voyager vers les sonorités urbaines et calientes des Caraïbes, le Brésil, l’Amérique Latine et l’Afrique pour transpirer jusqu’à l’aube !

★|★▬▬▬▬▬ CLUB TROPICALIA ▬▬▬▬▬★|★

⎃ CLUBBING URBAN TROPICAL VIBES A PARIS 11 ⎃

◖ LATINO ÷ AFRO VIBES ÷ CARIBBEAN ÷ BRAZIL ◗

24 MAI ۞ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ۞ 23H-5H

CLUB TROPICALIA chaque samedi au PUNK PARADISE !! ☀️ ✨

PAF : 8€ (+frais) en prevente // 10€ sur place

SHOTGUN -> [https://shotgun.live/fr/events/club-tropicalia-24-5](https://shotgun.live/fr/events/club-tropicalia-24-5)

DICE -> [https://link.dice.fm/Na2d84dae6b1](https://link.dice.fm/Na2d84dae6b1)

SAM. 24 MAI ▤ 23H-5H ▤ PUNK PARADISE

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris

❉|❉ ▬▬ LINE UP ▬▬ ❉|❉

⎃ CLUBBING AFRO/LATINO/BRAZIL/CARAIBES ⎃

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Tropical vibes) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

⌲ [https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho](https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho)

⌲ [http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias](http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias)

⌲ [http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias](http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias)

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Latino/Brazil/Caribbean/Afro) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

⌲ [https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/](https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/)

⌲ [https://www.groovalizacion.org](https://www.groovalizacion.org)

⌲ [https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio](https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion](https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion)

★ DJ SPARK (Urban Tropical sounds) ★

D’origine Caribéenne, Spark sait allier énergie et diversité dans sa musique aussi bien sur les classics que sur des bangers. Cet habitué des lieux touristiques et corporate s’adresse tant au Monde qu’aux communautés dans un grand crossover de rythmiques et de basses afrocentriques. Ses sessions organiques voyagent dans les genres et les époques avec fluidité pour le plus grand plaisir de vos oreilles.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/spark972](https://www.instagram.com/spark972)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/fdlm2024](https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/fdlm2024)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/dynamic-mango](https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/dynamic-mango)

⌲ [https://www.mixcloud.com/djspark972](https://www.mixcloud.com/djspark972)

◊ ◊ ◊ special guests ◊ ◊ ◊

★ DJs KBÇA & SHIVÃO (Brazil vibes) ★

KBÇA

Born in Fortaleza-CE and now based in Porto, KBÇA is the DJ who isn’t afraid to break barriers and turn the dance floor into a true ground for sonic experimentation. His influences range from eletrofunk to Hip Hop, from witchcraft to breakbeat, blending experiments with a unique touch.

As the creator of projects like “É Sal ou Cena?” and “Pankadão Kaótico”, KBÇA is not just a DJ, but a curator of experiences, where music meets culture in a visceral and authentic way. With standout performances at venues like Ferro Bar, Maus Hábitos, and Musa das Virtudes, he has won over Porto’s audience and brought the energy of Northeast Brazil to the heart of Europe, creating connections and inclusive spaces through music.

With frenetic sets and a distinctive vibe, KBÇA is leaving his mark on the dance floors and in the minds of those who live the night.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/kbca.__/](https://www.instagram.com/kbca.__/)

⌲ [https://linktr.ee/esaloucena](https://linktr.ee/esaloucena)

SHIVÃO

Guilherme Dias, originally from Teresina, Piauí, is the creative name behind the SHIVÃO project. His sets are a unique fusion of elements of Psy Progressive, with a strong influence of Techno. In the early years of his career in electronic music, the artist had the honor of performing at the largest festival in Latin America, Universo Paralello. The production and creation of his sets are strongly marked by the rhythms of India, where Psy-Trance has always played a predominant role, an influence that gave rise to the Shivão project. Currently living in Portugal, the project has delved into more experimental sounds, incorporating new elements into their sets and productions, such as breakbeat and jungle, bringing a new flavor to their music.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/shivaoo_/](https://www.instagram.com/shivaoo_/)

❉|❉ ▬ PARTENAIRES ▬ ❉|❉

Afriscope Africultures // Groovalizacion Radio // Bonbon La Nuit // Lylo // Que Faire à Paris ? // ParisBouge.com // Que Tal Paris // Evensi // Le Parisien Etudiant

❉|❉ ▬▬ I N F O S ▬▬ ❉|❉

SAM. 24 MAI 23H-5H

Punk Paradise

44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt

75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2025-05-24T23:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2025-05-24T23:59:00.000+02:00

https://shotgun.live/events/club-tropicalia-24-5

Punk Paradise 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris Quartier Saint-Ambroise Paris 75011 Paris