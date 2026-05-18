CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus
CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus mercredi 3 juin 2026.
Le Perthus
CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE
Le Perthus Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-06-03
fin : 2026-06-03
Date(s) :
2026-06-03 2026-06-19 2026-06-20 2026-06-27
Cluedo grandeur nature immersif au Fort de Bellegarde enquête, comédiens et énigmes pendant 2h dans un lieu historique exceptionnel.
.
Le Perthus 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact.lesjdm@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Immersive life-size cluedo at Fort de Bellegarde: investigation, actors and riddles for 2 hours in an exceptional historic site.
L’événement CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par VALLESPIR TOURISME