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CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus

CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus

CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus mercredi 3 juin 2026.

Ville : 66480 Le Perthus

Département : Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : mercredi 3 juin 2026

Fin : mercredi 3 juin 2026

Tarif : 25 25 25 Tarif de base plein tarif Plein tarif

Le Perthus

CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE

Le Perthus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mercredi 2026-06-03
fin : 2026-06-03

Date(s) :
2026-06-03 2026-06-19 2026-06-20 2026-06-27

Cluedo grandeur nature immersif au Fort de Bellegarde enquête, comédiens et énigmes pendant 2h dans un lieu historique exceptionnel.
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Le Perthus 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie   contact.lesjdm@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Immersive life-size cluedo at Fort de Bellegarde: investigation, actors and riddles for 2 hours in an exceptional historic site.

L’événement CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par VALLESPIR TOURISME