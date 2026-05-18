Le Perthus

CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE

Le Perthus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi 2026-06-03

fin : 2026-06-03

Date(s) :

2026-06-03 2026-06-19 2026-06-20 2026-06-27

Cluedo grandeur nature immersif au Fort de Bellegarde enquête, comédiens et énigmes pendant 2h dans un lieu historique exceptionnel.

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Le Perthus 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie contact.lesjdm@gmail.com

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English :

Immersive life-size cluedo at Fort de Bellegarde: investigation, actors and riddles for 2 hours in an exceptional historic site.

L’événement CLUEDO GRANDEUR NATURE AU FORT DE BELLEGARDE Le Perthus a été mis à jour le 2026-05-18 par VALLESPIR TOURISME