COBRA YARD AMUL SOLO Lille

COBRA YARD Dimanche 30 novembre, 15h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-30T15:00:00 – 2025-11-30T17:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-30T15:00:00 – 2025-11-30T17:00:00

Nouveau venu sur la scène lilloise, ce groupe vous promet un set Hardcore Garage Punk de haute intensité

https://www.instagram.com/cobra.yard/

AMUL SOLO 9 rue des Arts, 59000 Lille Lille 59000 Nord Hauts-de-France

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Hardcore Garage Punk