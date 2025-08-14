Cochon à la broche Salle des Fêtes Eymouthiers
Cochon à la broche
Salle des Fêtes La Tricherie Eymouthiers Charente
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-08-14
fin : 2025-08-14
2025-08-14
Cochon à la broche à Eymouthiers.
Salle des Fêtes La Tricherie Eymouthiers 16220 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 60 43 49 01
English :
Pig on the spit in Eymouthiers.
German :
Schwein am Spieß in Eymouthiers.
Italiano :
Maiale allo spiedo a Eymouthiers.
Espanol :
Cerdo en el asador en Eymouthiers.
L’événement Cochon à la broche Eymouthiers a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord